ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
KE condemns attack on PTI MNA in Lyari

Press Release 08 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: KE through its spokesperson expressed its sympathies with PTI MNA Shakoor Shad and strongly condemned the use of force by unknown assailants. However, the spokesperson also clarified that holding the utility responsible for the actions of unrelated individuals was incorrect.

KE appealed to the Prime Minster and Governor Sindh to take note of the rash remarks made by an elected government representative. Elected officials are representatives of their areas and have a responsibility to work with the utility in ensuring the timely payment of utility bills. Furthermore, they are responsible for creating a safe environment for their residents through the reduction of electricity theft via illegal means which also pose serious risks to consumer safety.

Speaking on the matter of Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) which had been disconnected, KE spokesperson clarified that over 85% of the consumers associated with 5 specific PMTs in the entire Lyari area were defaulting on their payments for over one year, whereas the collective bill for these PMTs amounted to PKR 33.6 million.

The associated consumers have been engaged repeatedly through various means including arrangement of facilitation camps, door-to-door knocking, announcements from mosques and distribution of pamphlets requesting cooperation.

Furthermore, the utility has also offered extensions on the due dates for consumer bills on the assurance of payment from area representatives. Unfortunately, these assurances have not been met. As a result, it is no longer viable to keep supplying electricity to these areas.

Spokesperson KE clarified that the company remains open to discussion and dialogue to find a sustainable and amicable resolution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

lyari KE Shakoor Shad Pole Mounted Transformers

