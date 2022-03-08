KE condemns attack on PTI MNA in Lyari

KARACHI: KE through its spokesperson expressed its sympathies with PTI MNA Shakoor Shad and strongly condemned the use of force by unknown assailants. However, the spokesperson also clarified that holding the utility responsible for the actions of unrelated individuals was incorrect.

KE appealed to the Prime Minster and Governor Sindh to take note of the rash remarks made by an elected government representative. Elected officials are representatives of their areas and have a responsibility to work with the utility in ensuring the timely payment of utility bills. Furthermore, they are responsible for creating a safe environment for their residents through the reduction of electricity theft via illegal means which also pose serious risks to consumer safety.

Speaking on the matter of Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) which had been disconnected, KE spokesperson clarified that over 85% of the consumers associated with 5 specific PMTs in the entire Lyari area were defaulting on their payments for over one year, whereas the collective bill for these PMTs amounted to PKR 33.6 million.

The associated consumers have been engaged repeatedly through various means including arrangement of facilitation camps, door-to-door knocking, announcements from mosques and distribution of pamphlets requesting cooperation.

Furthermore, the utility has also offered extensions on the due dates for consumer bills on the assurance of payment from area representatives. Unfortunately, these assurances have not been met. As a result, it is no longer viable to keep supplying electricity to these areas.

Spokesperson KE clarified that the company remains open to discussion and dialogue to find a sustainable and amicable resolution.

