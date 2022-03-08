KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.124 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,440. Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 5.248 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.881 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.880 billion), DJ (PKR 2.550 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.276 billion), Silver (PKR 862.114 million), Platinum (PKR 715.333 million), Copper (PKR 382.843 million), SP 500 (PKR 216.148 million), Natural Gas (PKR 74.005 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 36.879 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.309 million were traded.

