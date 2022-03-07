ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
UBS reveals $200 million exposure to Russia

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

ZURICH: Swiss bank UBS said Monday it has under $10 million of loans outsanding to clients subjet to sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The bank said its exposure to Russia totalled $200 million.

In an annual report, the bank said its "current direct exposure to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus is limited."

UBS said it identified "a small number of Global Wealth Management clients subject to the recently introduced sanctions, with total loans outstanding of under USD 10 million."

Traditionally neutral Switzerland last week aligned itself with EU sanctions against Russia over the February 24 invasion of Ukraine and ordered the freezing of Russian assets.

Russia banks turn to China after Visa, Mastercard suspension

Director general Ralph Hamers and chairman Axel Weber said in a letter to shareholders that "we are working to implement sanctions imposed by Switzerland, the US, the EU, the UK and others -- all of which have announced unprecedented levels of sanctions against Russia and certain Russian entities and nationals.

"These events, together with counter-sanctions and other measures taken by Russia, will have ongoing effects on the markets and the global economy," UBS warned, while "current geopolitical tensions also may lead to increased risk of cyberattack from foreign state actors."

UBS has previousl reported a net profit for 2021 at $7.5 billion, despite the bank taking a $861 million hit related to the fallout from last year's collapse of US hedge fund Archegos.

By comparison Swiss rival Credit Suisse booked a $5.5 billion hit.

sanctions UBS Swiss bank Russia's invasion of Ukraine

