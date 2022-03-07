ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Full-spectrum implementation of NAP required to thwart threat of terrorism: PM

  • Apex committee meeting stresses the need to strengthen the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority
BR Web Desk 07 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach and the full-spectrum and vigorous implementation of the National Action Plan to thwart the threat of terrorism in a meeting of the apex committee on the NAP.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Ministers of the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, PM AJ&K, Chief Secretaries, Inspector Generals of Police and senior civil and Military officers.

The Apex Committee strongly condemned the Peshawar attack and offered condolences for the martyrs who lost their lives in the attack, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister said that the government had a "zero-tolerance" approach for terrorists, adding that swift persecution was required to set an example out of terrorist elements.

The premier stated that "nefarious designs" to destabilize the country would never succeed as the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of terrorism, according to the PMO.

PM Imran stated that the public realizes that elements are trying to create disharmony on the basis of sectarianism and hate speech, but the State will never allow such designs to succeed.

The meeting noted that satisfactory implementation had been achieved on "majority action points," however, support from provincial governments was required to sort out inter-provincial issues.

During the meeting, it was also highlighted that provinces need to allocate more resources for conducting effective investigations by adopting scientific techniques and setting up modern forensic labs. The need to accord a conclusive end to terrorism cases in courts of law was emphasised.

Furthermore, the Apex Committee stressed the need to strengthen the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to coordinate measures essential for countering terrorism and capacity building of Counter-Terrorism Departments, the PMO statement added.

Secretary, Interior Division presented a detailed briefing on the implementation status of NAP including measures taken to choke terror financing, countering violent extremism, investigation, and prosecution of terrorism cases, intolerance towards militancy capacity building of law enforcement agencies, regulation and registration of seminaries, the merger of formerly FATA areas, reforms in the criminal justice system, eliminating sectarian terrorism, curbing smuggling, narco-traffic, and human trafficking, the reconciliation process in Balochistan and issues related to refugees.

Asad Umar COAS Bajwa Moeed Yusuf NACTA Imran Khan National Action Plan Pakistan national security

Comments

1000 characters

Full-spectrum implementation of NAP required to thwart threat of terrorism: PM

Brent spikes to $139 on prospect of Russia oil ban, delay in Iran deal

PTI leader Aleem Khan joins Jahangir Tareen's group

Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms

US prepared to move alone in banning Russian oil imports

Mansha calls for NBP's privatisation, wants 'tough decisions' for power sector

PM Imran, European Council president discuss Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls near historic low against US dollar as oil prices jump

'Big decisions' needed to control political situation, Pervaiz Elahi tells federal govt

Apple expected to launch new low-cost 5G iPhone

Read more stories