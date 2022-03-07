Full-spectrum implementation of NAP required to thwart threat of terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach and the full-spectrum and vigorous implementation of the National Action Plan to thwart the threat of terrorism in a meeting of the apex committee on the NAP.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Ministers of the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, PM AJ&K, Chief Secretaries, Inspector Generals of Police and senior civil and Military officers.

The Apex Committee strongly condemned the Peshawar attack and offered condolences for the martyrs who lost their lives in the attack, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister said that the government had a "zero-tolerance" approach for terrorists, adding that swift persecution was required to set an example out of terrorist elements.

The premier stated that "nefarious designs" to destabilize the country would never succeed as the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of terrorism, according to the PMO.

PM Imran stated that the public realizes that elements are trying to create disharmony on the basis of sectarianism and hate speech, but the State will never allow such designs to succeed.

The meeting noted that satisfactory implementation had been achieved on "majority action points," however, support from provincial governments was required to sort out inter-provincial issues.

During the meeting, it was also highlighted that provinces need to allocate more resources for conducting effective investigations by adopting scientific techniques and setting up modern forensic labs. The need to accord a conclusive end to terrorism cases in courts of law was emphasised.

Furthermore, the Apex Committee stressed the need to strengthen the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to coordinate measures essential for countering terrorism and capacity building of Counter-Terrorism Departments, the PMO statement added.

Secretary, Interior Division presented a detailed briefing on the implementation status of NAP including measures taken to choke terror financing, countering violent extremism, investigation, and prosecution of terrorism cases, intolerance towards militancy capacity building of law enforcement agencies, regulation and registration of seminaries, the merger of formerly FATA areas, reforms in the criminal justice system, eliminating sectarian terrorism, curbing smuggling, narco-traffic, and human trafficking, the reconciliation process in Balochistan and issues related to refugees.