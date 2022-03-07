ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
Mar 07, 2022
EU chief tells Putin to ensure Ukraine 'humanitarian safe passage'

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: EU chief Charles Michel on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call to end his invasion of Ukraine and allow safe passage for civilians.

"Called on President (Putin) to immediately stop hostilities and ensure humanitarian safe passage and access to assistance," European Council head Michel said on Twitter.

"Stressed need to ensure safety and security of nuclear facilities amidst hostilities in Ukraine. Agreed to maintain further contacts."

The call was the first between the top EU official and Putin since the Kremlin launched its war against Ukraine 11 days ago.

Michel spoke as well to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to underline that the EU's "solidarity, friendship and unprecedented assistance for Ukraine are unwavering".

Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms

"The EU stands firmly by Ukraine's side in efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering inflicted by Russia's aggression and ensure nuclear safety," Michel wrote on Twitter.

He said that the bloc would discuss Ukraine's application for membership "in coming days".

EU leaders are set to hold a two-day summit focused on Ukraine and their response to the crisis from Thursday in France.

Russia Ukraine Charles Michel Humanitarian Aid

