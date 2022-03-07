ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira dips, CDS costs soar on Ukraine concerns

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira slid 1.3% and the cost of insuring against debt default jumped on Monday as worries over the Ukraine conflict's impact grew, with surging oil prices adding to inflation concerns.

The lira weakened as far as 14.4 to the dollar from a close of 14.2155 on Friday, and was at 14.3775 by 1232 GMT. The cost of insuring against debt default hit its highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008.

After trading in a narrow range so far this year, the lira weakened after Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 and is currently 8.4% weaker than at the end of 2021, a year in which it lost 44% of its value.

The war threatens to stoke inflation, which hit 54% in February, as well as widen Turkey's current account deficit, threatening to derail President Tayyip Erdogan's new economic programme which aims to achieve a surplus.

As oil prices soar, major energy importer Turkey is facing a higher fuel bill and the loss of tourists from Russia and Ukraine, two of its key markets.

Turkish lira slides 1.5% against dollar on Ukraine risk

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said in a speech on Monday the government was determined to take the necessary steps to fight rising prices as a priority as global oil and grain prices surge.

Turkey's 5-year Credit Default Swaps, which pay out in the event of a default, rose 17 basis points to 677 bps, data from IHS Markit showed, as premiums on other emerging markets also jumped.

Authorities had been able to contain the lira in a tight band until late February through costly interventions in the forex market and a scheme that protects lira deposits against depreciation.

In an extension of the scheme, companies now have the option to open such deposit accounts with a three-month maturity, in addition to the existing six-month and 1-year options, the country's Official Gazette said on Monday.

The central bank is estimated to have sold $20 billion in reserves to support the lira in December and some $3 billion in January. It spent $4 billion of its reserves the week before last and at least another $1-2 billion last week to support the lira, bankers' calculations show.

Turkish lira Turkish GDP Turkish forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira dips, CDS costs soar on Ukraine concerns

Brent spikes to $139 on prospect of Russia oil ban, delay in Iran deal

PTI leader Aleem Khan joins Jahangir Tareen's group

Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms

Mansha calls for NBP's privatisation, wants 'tough decisions' for power sector

PM Imran, European Council president discuss Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls near historic low against US dollar as oil prices jump

'Big decisions' needed to control political situation, Pervaiz Elahi tells federal govt

Apple expected to launch new low-cost 5G iPhone

PM launches Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories