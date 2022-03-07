India's Modi urges Russia's Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine president

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone conversation on Monday, according to an Indian government source.

"President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams," the source said, declining to be named ahead of an official statement.

"Prime Minister Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with President Zelensky of Ukraine, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams."