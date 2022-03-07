ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
Saudi shares lifted by soaring oil, Aramco hits record high

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

Soaring crude prices lifted shares of state oil producer Saudi Aramco to a record high on Monday, boosting Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index, while other major Gulf bourses were mixed as markets continued to be roiled by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The euro extended its slide, hitting parity against the safe-haven Swiss franc, commodities of all stripes were on the rise and shares were dumped as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion unless Kyiv surrendered.

Oil prices hit their highest since 2008, with Brent near $130 a barrel, as tight supply fears were fuelled by the United States and European allies weighing a Russian oil import ban and possible delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets.

Energy-heavy Saudi Arabia's benchmark share index gained 0.5% with Saudi Aramco rising for a fifth consecutive session, up as much as 3.1% to a high of 46 riyals ($12.26).

Aramco raised the April official selling prices for crude it sells to Asia by more than $2 a barrel, with some grades hitting all-time highs.

Dubai's main index fell 0.9%, down for a second consecutive session, dragged on by Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company and Dubai Islamic Bank.

Abu Dhabi's index dropped more than 1%.

The Qatari index was flat as gains in financial stocks were offset by losses in material and energy ones.

Qatar Aluminium Manufacturing jumped as much as 8.5%.

