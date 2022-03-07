ANL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.37%)
China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: China's export growth slowed in the January-February period due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday and though the data beat expectations, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty over the outlook for global trade this year.

Outbound shipments rose 16.3% in the first two months of the year from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, beating analyst expectations for a 15.0% rise, but down from 20.9% gain in December.

Imports increased 15.5%, easing from a 19.5% gain in December and below the forecast 16.5% increase.

The customs agency publishes combined January and February trade data to smooth distortions caused by the Lunar New Year, which can fall in either month.

Factory activity normally slows considerably during the long holiday as workers return to their home towns. But for the third year in a row, many factory workers did not return home because of concerns about COVID-19, which kept some factories operating.

"These numbers will probably be well received. China's exports are high and also the imports are continuing," said Louis Kujis, Asia Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, adding that exports remain one component of the economy that are still supporting growth.

"We need to see how long the economic impact (from the Ukraine crisis) will last. China's economy overall is big and should be to able to continue to grow even in the face of external shocks but export growth will be affected."

China's booming exports outperformed expectations for much of last year and buoyed growth in the world's second-largest economy, but analysts expect shipments to slow eventually as overseas demand for goods eases and high costs pressure exporters.

Beijing has targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year amid an uncertain global recovery and a downturn in the country's vast property sector. While that would mark a sharp slowdown in annual growth, it is nonetheless an ambitious target that would require more policy support, analysts say.

"With the Ukraine crisis imposing downside risk to global demand, China will have to rely more on domestic demand in 2022," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "Now the pressure is on the fiscal policy to deliver."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine late last month and mounting international sanctions on Moscow have raised fresh risks for the global economy, adding to months-long strains for China's factories from worldwide supply chain snags.

Chinese exporters with exposure to Ukrainian markets have delayed shipments, while some factories with business in Russia have been waiting for payment from their clients before arranging the next shipments, factory officials and analysts told Reuters.

Tian Yun, former vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, expects China-Europe trade may be disrupted due to the conflict in Ukraine.

"If the Ukraine crisis halts China-EU freight train services or lead to a slower operation efficiency, there will be adverse impact to EU and China's trade. This might be the biggest risk," Tian said.

China posted a trade surplus of $115.95 billion in the same period, above the forecast $99.50 billion surplus and December's $94.46 billion surplus.

China's export growth

