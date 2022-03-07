ANL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.37%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.46%)
ASL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
AVN 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-6.26%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.69%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.3%)
GGL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.74%)
GTECH 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.19%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.58%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PRL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
SNGP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.64%)
TELE 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.54%)
TPL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.42%)
TPLP 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-6.61%)
TREET 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-5.93%)
TRG 74.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-6.05%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.65%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.35%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,630 Decreased By -944.6 (-5.7%)
KSE100 43,253 Decreased By -1298.2 (-2.91%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -577.2 (-3.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Saudi Arabia raises April crude prices to Asia to all-time highs

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco raised the April official selling prices (OSPs) for crude it sells to Asia by more than $2 a barrel, with some grades hitting all-time highs, as global markets struggled with Russian oil disruption.

Record Saudi crude prices come on the back of an expected rise in Middle East oil demand as surging spot premiums and freight rates put supplies from Europe, Africa and the Americas out of Asia's reach.

Global oil prices have soared to their highest since 2008, adding to inflation concerns, as the United States and the European explore banning imports of Russian oil in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

The world's top oil exporter lifted its April OSP to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude to $4.95 a barrel versus the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai crude prices, up $2.15 from March, Saudi Aramco said late on Friday.

This is the highest premium for the grade ever, Refinitiv data showed.

The April OSPs for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude in Asia are also all-time highs.

"The prices are higher than expected, but (I) can understand Saudi's mindset," a trader said, adding that prices of rival grades such as Abu Dhabi's Murban crude were also at record levels.

The spot premium for Murban crude futures to Dubai quotes hit a record of nearly $18 a barrel last week while premiums for other benchmark grades such as DME Oman and Dubai were at all-time highs of $15 a barrel.

Separately, Saudi Aramco set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at plus $1.60 per barrel versus ICE Brent, an increase of $1.70 compared with March and to the United States at plus $3.45 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), an increase of $1 over the previous month.

