PTI govt doubles sports facilities in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government has taken a historic step by allocating a record budget to the Sports department for the promotion of sports in the province.

“The number of sports facilities has been increased to 618 during the three and a half years,” the CM said, adding: “Budget of the sports department has been increased from Rs 2 billion to Rs 7.34 billion and 318 new sports facilities have been established in Punjab.”

He further stated that there were only 300 sports facilities available in Punjab for the last 70 years and the incumbent government has doubled these sports facilities in its short span of time. He said that 1400 new grounds are being setup in the rural areas of the province out of which 150 new grounds have been completed whereas 350 more new grounds will be completed in the current financial year.

The CM said that sports complexes are being set up in 40 tehsils while sports complexes have been completed in 14 tehsils. He said that 100 gyms will also be set up in the province, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a high-performance center of hockey is being set up at Nishtar Park. Work has also been started on the projects of the Squash Complex and Table Tanis Arenas as these projects were kept pending for the last 30 years.

He further disclosed that work has also been started for setting up boxing club and shooting gallery.

The CM said that the government will also establish the leagues of hockey, football, kabaddi and other sports in Punjab.

A meeting was held in the CM’s Office under the chair of the Punjab Chief Minister, to review the initiatives taken for the promotion of sports in the province. The meeting also reviewed the launch Insaf Sports Card to provide stipend to the players.

The CM directed to submit final recommendations and proposals for the issuance of the Insaf Sports Card at the earliest. He said that steps would be taken to encourage the players.

The Provincial Minister for Sports apprised the participants about the steps taken for the promotion of sports in the province and the progress on the new grounds.

SACM and Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Sports and concerned officers were also present of this occasion.

Moreover, the CM directed to ensure the best arrangements for the Horse & Cattle Show in Lahore which is being organized after so many years.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistani culture should be highlighted in the best possible way through Horse & Cattle Show. He said that the Horse & Cattle Show would provide an opportunity to the people for entertainment. He said that this show will prove to be helpful in promoting national solidarity and brotherhood.

