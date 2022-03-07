ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PTI govt doubles sports facilities in Punjab

Muhammad Saleem 07 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government has taken a historic step by allocating a record budget to the Sports department for the promotion of sports in the province.

“The number of sports facilities has been increased to 618 during the three and a half years,” the CM said, adding: “Budget of the sports department has been increased from Rs 2 billion to Rs 7.34 billion and 318 new sports facilities have been established in Punjab.”

He further stated that there were only 300 sports facilities available in Punjab for the last 70 years and the incumbent government has doubled these sports facilities in its short span of time. He said that 1400 new grounds are being setup in the rural areas of the province out of which 150 new grounds have been completed whereas 350 more new grounds will be completed in the current financial year.

The CM said that sports complexes are being set up in 40 tehsils while sports complexes have been completed in 14 tehsils. He said that 100 gyms will also be set up in the province, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a high-performance center of hockey is being set up at Nishtar Park. Work has also been started on the projects of the Squash Complex and Table Tanis Arenas as these projects were kept pending for the last 30 years.

He further disclosed that work has also been started for setting up boxing club and shooting gallery.

The CM said that the government will also establish the leagues of hockey, football, kabaddi and other sports in Punjab.

A meeting was held in the CM’s Office under the chair of the Punjab Chief Minister, to review the initiatives taken for the promotion of sports in the province. The meeting also reviewed the launch Insaf Sports Card to provide stipend to the players.

The CM directed to submit final recommendations and proposals for the issuance of the Insaf Sports Card at the earliest. He said that steps would be taken to encourage the players.

The Provincial Minister for Sports apprised the participants about the steps taken for the promotion of sports in the province and the progress on the new grounds.

SACM and Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Sports and concerned officers were also present of this occasion.

Moreover, the CM directed to ensure the best arrangements for the Horse & Cattle Show in Lahore which is being organized after so many years.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistani culture should be highlighted in the best possible way through Horse & Cattle Show. He said that the Horse & Cattle Show would provide an opportunity to the people for entertainment. He said that this show will prove to be helpful in promoting national solidarity and brotherhood.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sardar Usman Buzdar PTI govt Sports department Sports budget

Comments

Comments are closed.

PTI govt doubles sports facilities in Punjab

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

PSX witnesses recovery trend

Futures spread up 193bps

PKR stays range-bound

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories