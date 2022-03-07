ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
KP govt to convert ARIs into ‘centres of excellence’

Recorder Report 07 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to convert Agriculture Research Institutes (ARIs) at Tarnab, Peshawar and Mingora Swat into ‘Centers of Excellence’ to bolster agriculture research and crops production.

According to official sources in Agriculture and Livestock Department of KP an amount of Rs1,000 million would be spent on up-gradation and conversion of these institutes into centre of excellence.

Officials said an act has been cleared from provincial cabinet on January 5, 2022 and a bill was submitted to KP Assembly to convert these research institutions into centre of excellence.

These institutions would be run through a Board of Governors with a CEO and existing employees to be either adjusted elsewhere or send to surplus pool besides a market based pay structure and hiring through open competition would be given to professionals.

Under the Agriculture Transformation Plan, a seed industry was being established with an estimated cost of Rs1 billion and procurement was in progress. To provide better services to farmers, official said tele-farming and digital services platform project worth Rs2320.483 million has been launched and about 100,000 Kisan Cards were issued besides disbursement of Rs475 million.

Kisan Card is a major initiative of the Government and two lakh farmers would be provided Kisan Cards in the first phase.

The database of farmers are being enhanced for provision of targeted subsidies to farmers on agriculture machinery while in the second phase interest free and low markup easy loans would be provided to farmers and agriculture growers. Work on ICT based improved extension services model and enhancement in agricultural extension services in merged areas worth Rs3 billion and soil fertility mapping of KP worth Rs603.828 million has already been launched.

Likewise, Rs2,670 million would be spent on genetic improvement of indigenous cattle through cross breeding and funds were released for successful completion of the scheme.

A new Agriculture University has been constructed in Malakand division while a state-of-the-art veterinary and animal sciences university is being constructed in Swat.

The first ever Agriculture and Livestock Policies 2018 and Food Policy 2021 were passed while livestock census was held last year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP govt centres of excellence ARIs Agriculture Research Institutes

