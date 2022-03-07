Crisis situation: ATP chief suggests comprehensive roadmap

PESHAWAR: The Aman Taraqqi Party (ATP) has proposed a comprehensive roadmap to overcome the present crisis situation. Muhammad Faiq Shah, the party chairman while talking to media persons here on Sunday said his party has presented a viable solution to address key issues in the prevalent economic, social and politics situations.

The ATP chief suggested the formulation of a joint board of Wisdom and Honesty [BWH], wherein representation of government, opposition, judiciary, military, media, ulema, social and business circles, think tanks and all other institutions to be ensured.

He expressed the hope that his party proposal would be implemented, so it can help to end the tug of war for coming into power, corruption and politics based on personality, whereas concrete policies would be devised for nurturing of economy and social values as well, which could be durable and long-lasting.

Similarly, he said representatives and social figures from all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) should also be given representation in the proposed board, which will represent their respective province/areas from Union Council to Central level.

Shah said the BWH will perform significantly to tackle challenges to the country on internal and external challenges as well as to overcome political altercation, hue and cry, fight for gaining power and economic downfall.

People’s authority was to be ensured in a real democratic system but there is usurp all rights by the personalities, the ATP chief noted. He expressed high optimism that the proposed board would prove instrumental for quelling the country from crisis situations and provides substance for economic turnaround.

Therefore, he offered that they are ready to provide a platform of ATP and a workable sketch in this regard. He urged all politicians and segments to shun the personal conflicts/tussles and think about the country collectively. This is not time for doing political point scoring, he emphasized. He added that all segments should work through public authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022