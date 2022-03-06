ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid-19 restrictions

  • International travelers are no longer required to present a PCR test upon arrival
BR Web Desk 06 Mar, 2022

Saudi Arabia has lifted most of its coronavirus precautionary and preventive measures as Covid-19 cases continue to decline in the country.

As part of the new measures, Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory Covid-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting the Ministry of Interior.

It further said that passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

International travelers entering the country will no longer have to quarantine but health insurance is still required for all arrivals to cover the costs of treatment for any Covid related infections.

Social distancing is no longer required in the Two Holy Mosques and all other worship places in the county. However, worshippers are still required to wear masks.

