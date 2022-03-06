Reasons behind hike in prices of pulses spelled out

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) was informed that an increase has been witnessed in the prices of pulses in the domestic market owing to rise in their prices in the international market and increase in freight charges.

The meeting was informed that that an increase of Rs8 per kg was recorded in the prices of maash during the last few weeks owing to increase in international prices and freight charges. The meeting was informed that price of maash was recorded at Rs289 per kg in Islamabad, Rs287 in Rawalpindi, Rs297 in Lahore, Rs280 Karachi, and the highest Rs305 per kg in Quetta, while the price of maash at Rs260 per kg in Peshawar, — relatively low compared to the other cities.

The meeting was further informed that gram pulse price increased by Rs9 per kg during the last few weeks because of increase in freight charges and low domestic production 234 thousand tonnes against consumption of around 600-650 thousand tonnes.

Gram pulse per kg price was recorded at Rs185 in Quetta, Rs165 in Peshawar, Rs177 in Karachi, Rs161 in Lahore, while Rs168 in Rawalpindi, and Rs180 in Islamabad.

Price of moong was Rs181 per kg in Islamabad, Rs176 in Rawalpindi, Rs177 in Lahore, Rs200 in Karachi, whereas, Rs185 in Quetta, and Rs142 per kg in Peshawar, the meeting was further told.

The price monitoring committee was also informed that there has been an increase in the price of chicken due to supply disruptions.

About vegetable ghee and edible oil prices, the meeting was informed that Rs409 per kg vegetable ghee was being sold in Lahore and Karachi and the price in these two major cities was relatively higher compared to the other cities.

The meeting was informed that vegetable ghee price in Lahore and Karachi was recorded at Rs409 while the price of vegetable ghee in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Quetta is Rs399.

The meeting was informed that reason for increase in the prices of vegetable ghee and palm oil year-on-year increase in the prices of palm oil and soybean oil by 35.9 percent and 33.5 percent respectively in the global market.

The meeting wanted the Ministry of Industries and Production for taking actions against undue price escalation of vegetable ghee/edible oil and ensure fair price in the market with the consultation of the provincial governments.

