Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL) Genco–II has sought Secretary Power’s help against alleged highhandedness of FIA in “directionless” inquiry due to which routine work and decision-making in the entity has become impossible, sources close to MD/ CEO GHCL told Business Recorder.

This was narrated by CEO, CPGHCL (Genco-II), Suleman Malik in a letter to Secretary Power Division, Asif Hyder Shah.

He made reference to Genco’s letter of November 19, 2021 in which Secretary Power was requested to continue the roving investigation/ inquiry into the affairs of Genco-II by the Federal Investigation Agency, Sukkur which was seriously affecting the work, decision-making, and morale of staff at Genco- II.

CEO, GPGCL-II shared latest developments with Secretary Power with regards to the ongoing inquiry, according to which after the flurry of letters/notices sent to GENCO-I by FIA’s Crime Circle Sukkur in October and November 2021, different letters have been sent to Genco-II’s officers by FIA.

December: Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 72% YoY

In response to FIA’s letter of November 4, 2021, in which, effectively, all power plant operational data, details of all major hiring for the past 15 years, all major procurement contracts for the past two decades, and all fuel supply contracts ever entered into by Genco-II was sought by FIA, within five days, GENCO-II wrote to FIA, seeking a period of two months to respond, given the sheet amount of documents/data sought.

FIA, however responded on November 9, 2021 in a letter issued by the concerned Enquiry Officer (EO), stating incorrectly that only two documents had been sought, and accordingly directed Genco-II to submit the documents through a focal officer by November 15, 2021.

The FIA’s concerned EO, thereafter wrote to Genco-II’s focal officer, Riaz Memon on November 22, 2021, stating that the record submitted was incomplete, and threatened him with prosecution for manipulation of evidence.

The FIA’s concerned EO also wrote to Genco-II’s Deputy Manager Corporate Accounts, Ehsan Ali Khawar on November 22, 2021 on the procurement of evaporative cooling pads through purchase order of August 28, 2020. The letter put 16 very detailed technical questions to Mr. Khawar including a query on procurement which appeared bogus and to give his opinion on the matter. He was also directed to provide an asset declaration form with details of his own assets and that of his family by December 13, 2021.

The EO thereafter wrote the following GENCO-II officers on December 9, 2021,and December 29, 2021, directing them to appear before her on various dates in December 2021/ January 2022 to answer questions related to procurement of machinery parts, security/surveillance equipment, maintenance budget, and tenders of civil works in GENCO-II: (i) Maqsood Ahmed Soomro, Additional Director (Maintenance); (ii) Asadullah Babar, Deputy Manager (Mechanical); (iii) Maqsood Ahmed Soomro, Additional Director (Maintenance); (iv) Ihsaan Ali Kalwar, Deputy Manager (Corporate Accounts); (v) Abdul Qayoom Channa, Assistant Manager Finance; and (vi) Gul Munir Abbasi, Deputy Manager (Mechanical).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022