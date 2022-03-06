ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Industrial package: govt move widely welcomed

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain has said the recently announced industrial package by the Prime Minister Imran Khan was a welcome move, but it is insufficient.

The move is likely to increase investment, accelerate the process of industrial expansion, help introduce new technologies, and result in up-gradation and revitalization of closed industries, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said the decision of the government will help increase productivity, exports and employment, but the investment may not increase as expected.

He said the package could be unacceptable to the IMF, while the FATF could also express its concerns over it. The government has announced tax cuts and exemptions for local Pakistanis and those living abroad, but this is a violation of the agreement with the IMF, which wants Pakistan to abolish tax exemptions and subsidies for various sectors.

Similarly, the IMF also has objections to such schemes in which the source of income of the investor should not be questioned as the international lending body considers it as deprivation of the rights of honest investors.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that due to lack of industrialization in the country, exports are declining, imports are increasing and unemployment is on the rise.

For decades, capital has been flowing to the non-productive sectors, leaving productive sectors in a lurch. The country is facing inflation while it experiences a balance of crisis every two or three years, requiring borrowing from the IMF and other lenders, resulting in a cut in developmental.

He noted that the country cannot get out of its problems without giving top priority to the manufacturing sector and for that it has to make many other decisions including cheaper energy and reduced taxes.

The government must improve the overall investment climate, introduce legal, regulatory and other reforms, and reduce the role of bureaucracy.

Without such reforms, industrialization in the country would be impossible, which is a reason that the Chinese industries are not relocating to Pakistan but to far-flung countries.

Local and foreign investors will keep on neglecting Pakistan due to a lack of better industrial environment, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF fatf Imran Khan Mian Zahid Hussain industrial package

Comments

Comments are closed.

Industrial package: govt move widely welcomed

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Asad made ADB deputy country director

Read more stories