Fresh rainy spell may disturb Pak-Aussie match today

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The fresh rainy spell, which is expected to occur across upcountry until Mar 10, may disturb the continuing test match between Pakistan and Australia on Sunday and Monday, according to the Met Office.

It forecast a fresh spell of rain for the upcountry with strong winds and thunderstorm from March 5 till next Thursday. The first test match being played between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi may also see the wet spell from weekend into Monday.

Rain, wind, thunderstorm with snow over hills is likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob, Musa Khel, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Bhakkar and Layyah until Tuesday. Rain, wind, thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected with occasional gaps in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir until March 8.

Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore and Sialkot may see the rainy weather on Sunday and Monday morning.

Light rain with few moderate snowfalls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops in north Balochistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

