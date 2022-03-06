ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SITE chief urges PM to announce package for local industries

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: President of SITE Association of Industry, Abdul Rashid has appealed the Prime Minister, Imran Khan that on the lines of incentives announced for the overseas Pakistanis, a relief package should also be announced for local and existing industries so as to save them from disaster amid non-availability of gas and increasing rate of various taxes which has escalated the production cost to the highest level, making it almost impossible to continue production activities.

The package includes incentives to attract overseas Pakistani to invest in the country in the industrial sector together with tax benefits. SITE President feared that if appropriate steps are not taken, the existing industries may close down, thereby effect exports and increase in joblessness in the country.

Abdul Rasheed while appreciating cut in POL prices, reduction in electricity tariff, tax relief for overseas Pakistanis and relief for sick industries, as recently announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, reiterated his demand to announce relief package for local industries as well to save them from closure.

“Industrial Promotion can only be achieved by creating ease of doing business environment,” said SITE President, adding that contrary to it, the government has not taken any notable step to mitigate losses of industries due to coronavirus pandemic and increasing production cost. He further said that Karachi industrialists have been constantly demanding to provide gas to industries and reduce electricity tariff, but to no avail.

Abdul Rasheed appealed the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to first take steps to save existing industries from disaster and adopt effective strategy to control increasing cost of production, in the absence of which, no relief package will prove effective. This is necessary to put the country on the roads of progress by making it economically sound and strong.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Overseas Pakistanis Imran Khan SITE Association of Industry Abdul Rashid

Comments

Comments are closed.

SITE chief urges PM to announce package for local industries

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Asad made ADB deputy country director

Read more stories