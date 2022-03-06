ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SBP to celebrate ‘journey of women’s financial inclusion’ tomorrow

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: To celebrate the journey of women’s financial inclusion in Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration with UBL, Standard Chartered Bank and Bank Alfalah, will be hosting an event titled “Asaan Digital Account: Breaking Barriers”, on Monday (tomorrow) at Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi. The honorable Governor SBP, Dr Reza Baqir, will be the chief guest of the event.

The event will celebrate the role and contributions of women in our economy and the SBP will introduce its flagship Asaan Digital Account, which is a fully digitised solution for opening a full-service bank account with CNIC and no other documentation requirements from anywhere, at any time, through smart phones or computers.

In this spirit, the event has been titled as “Bilarukawat - Asaan Digital Account” in Urdu to allude to the seamless access to banking that will now be available to all Pakistanis, especially women in their palms.

The Asaan Digital Account provides availability and accessibility of financial services to customers with the click of a few buttons. More importantly, these accounts are particularly helpful for women as it overcomes the barriers such as lack of documentation, proximity to bank branches and other social and cultural norms that have traditionally and disproportionally limited women’s access to bank accounts and hampered their financial inclusion. The event will be broadcasted live on SBP’s Facebook page.

