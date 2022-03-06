ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Distillates: Gasoil cracks hit record high

Reuters 06 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, surging to an all-time high on expectations for a tighter market in the near term.

Refining profit margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil soared to $25.95 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from the previous high of $23.09 per barrel a day earlier.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have jumped 40% this week, their biggest weekly gain since October 2020, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refining profits are surging globally on fears of a potential gasoil shortage, as buyers avoid Russian supplies, and an already tight Asian gasoil market is expected to attract even stronger arbitrage demand from the West in the coming days, trade sources said.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in sanctions limiting its participation in the oil market and global financial system, potentially curbing its supply of 2 million tonnes per month of diesel to Europe and the Americas, resulting in an extremely bullish prompt spot market,” Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research said in a note.

“This will likely lead to long-haul Westbound arbitrage runs to eventually pull barrels out of Asia, further tightening the cash market,” he added

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $4.89 a barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Singapore’s benchmark gasoil grade was shifted to 10ppm in January 2018, from 500ppm earlier. They were at a premium of $4.45 per barrel on Thursday.

The March/April time spread for 10 ppm gasoil widened its backwardation further on Friday to trade at $6.50 per barrel, compared with $6 a barrel on Thursday.

Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage hub rose 4.9% to 1.7 million tonnes in the week ended March 3, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

Gasoil stocks have risen on the back of higher imports, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen said, adding that buyers were likely stockpiling on expectations of disruptions to Russian supplies.

ARA jet fuel inventories climbed 2.6% this week to 857,000 tonnes.

No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades. Oil prices rebounded on Friday as fears of Western sanctions disrupted Russian oil exports, outweighing the possibility of more Iranian supplies, while reports of a nuclear plant fire in Ukraine spooked markets.

Indian refiner Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, could find it harder to raise funds for expansion as a result of Western sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Oil prices Gasoil Gasoil stocks Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia Distillates: Gasoil cracks hit record high

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

All suspects identified: Rashid

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Read more stories