ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Samsung Electronics suspends shipments to Russia

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics has suspended shipments to Russia over "geopolitical developments", the firm said...
AFP 05 Mar, 2022

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics has suspended shipments to Russia over "geopolitical developments", the firm said Saturday, as major firms including Apple cut ties with the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

The South Korean tech giant is the world's biggest memory chip maker and the leading smartphone seller in Russia.

"Due to current geopolitical developments, shipments to Russia have been suspended," Samsung said in a statement.

"We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps."

The decision comes as Western governments, sporting organizations and big companies cut Russia off and deal it punishing sanctions over the internationally condemned attack on its neighbor.

Samsung controls just above 30 percent of the smartphone market share in Russia, according to Bloomberg News -- four percent of the tech giant's total global smartphone revenues.

Sales of semiconductors in Russia, in turn, accounted for less than 0.1 percent of Samsung Electronics' profits, according to a report by Hana Financial Investment.

South Korea, a key US security ally, also this week announced it would block financial transactions with major Russian banks and their subsidiaries subject to US sanctions.

Samsung is also donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics as well as voluntary donations from employees, to "actively support humanitarian efforts" and refugees in the region, the firm said.

Apple Samsung Electronics South Korean tech giant Hana Financial Investment

Comments

1000 characters

Samsung Electronics suspends shipments to Russia

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories