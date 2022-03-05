ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Panel defers discussions on ‘Petroleum Authority Bill’

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Friday considered, “Pakistan Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority Bill, 2022”. However, the bill was deferred for further deliberations after having inputs from the stakeholders and especially the Provincial Energy Departments.

A meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) was held under the chairmanship of Dr Imran Khattak here at the Parliament House.

The committee was briefed about Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG).

As per the briefing, the WACOG model is meant for uniformity of pricing mechanism across the country.

It will meet the deficiency in the OGRA law to determine consumer price of imported LNG.

The federal secretary, Petroleum Division apprised the committee that eight employees from the SSGCL were terminated from service on administrative grounds to establish good governance and writ of the management.

However, the committee expressed its displeasure for removal of employees and sought report from the SSGCL to be presented in the next meeting.

It was further informed that the SSGCL has nominated an officer of the rank of SGM as focal person to deal with the issues of MNAs regarding shortage of gas in their constituencies.

Implementation status of the order passed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding promotion of employees in the OGDCL was also discussed during the meeting.

The committee directed the OGDCL authorities to implement the recommendations/decisions of the Special Committee headed by the Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly OGRA WACOG Petroleum Authority Bill Dr Imran Khattak

