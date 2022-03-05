Panel defers discussions on ‘Petroleum Authority Bill’

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Friday considered, “Pakistan Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority Bill, 2022”. However, the bill was deferred for further deliberations after having inputs from the stakeholders and especially the Provincial Energy Departments.

A meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) was held under the chairmanship of Dr Imran Khattak here at the Parliament House.

The committee was briefed about Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG).

As per the briefing, the WACOG model is meant for uniformity of pricing mechanism across the country.

It will meet the deficiency in the OGRA law to determine consumer price of imported LNG.

The federal secretary, Petroleum Division apprised the committee that eight employees from the SSGCL were terminated from service on administrative grounds to establish good governance and writ of the management.

However, the committee expressed its displeasure for removal of employees and sought report from the SSGCL to be presented in the next meeting.

It was further informed that the SSGCL has nominated an officer of the rank of SGM as focal person to deal with the issues of MNAs regarding shortage of gas in their constituencies.

Implementation status of the order passed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding promotion of employees in the OGDCL was also discussed during the meeting.

The committee directed the OGDCL authorities to implement the recommendations/decisions of the Special Committee headed by the Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak.

