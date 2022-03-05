Rashid briefs PM about Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid on Friday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on Peshawar blast and also talked about the security provided to the Australian cricket team touring Pakistan.

A statement issued by ruling PTI on Twitter said that the interior minister and the prime minister reviewed the overall law and order and security situation of the country.

The sources said that the interior minister also briefed the prime minister on the suicide blast at an Imambargah in Peshawar, which killed at least 57 worshipers and injured near 200.

The blast took place at an Imambargah at Qissa Khwani bazaar in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

The sources also said that the interior minister briefed PM Imran on the security provided to the visiting Australian team.

Australia is in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years for a full tour, which could potentially lead to regular visits by top teams who have largely stayed away since a 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Twitter, Rasheed said that the attack was a pre-planned act to destabilise Pakistan.

“No security alert was issued about the attack. External forces want to disturb peace in Pakistan,” he said, adding he has sought a report from inspector general police and the chief secretary Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022