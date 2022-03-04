ANL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.6%)
AVN 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.83%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
GGL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
HUMNL 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PACE 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TPLP 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
TREET 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.81%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WAVES 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
BR100 4,526 Increased By 9.2 (0.2%)
BR30 16,725 Increased By 48.6 (0.29%)
KSE100 44,695 Increased By 168.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,478 Increased By 68.4 (0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Japan's foreign minister to attend G7 meeting about Ukraine on Friday

TOKYO: Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will attend a Group of Seven (G7) meeting scheduled for Friday to...
Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will attend a Group of Seven (G7) meeting scheduled for Friday to discuss and coordinate responses to the Ukraine crisis, the foreign ministry said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its ninth day.

In a statement on Friday morning, the ministry said Hayashi will attend a G7 meeting in Brussels via teleconference.

"We will exchange views on how to handle (the current situation in Ukraine) and plan to strengthen the G7's coordination over the matter," the ministry said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine started last week, triggering the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded and Russia's economy has been rocked by international sanctions.

