ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.52%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TELE 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TPLP 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TREET 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TRG 79.86 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
UNITY 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
YOUW 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.38%)
BR100 4,522 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 16,717 Increased By 40.5 (0.24%)
KSE100 44,631 Increased By 104.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,451 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Tokyo stocks trade down on Ukraine crisis

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks were down sharply in early trade Friday on worries over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with...
AFP 04 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks were down sharply in early trade Friday on worries over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with investor attention also on key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.39 percent or 636.45 points at 25,940.82, while the broader Topix index was down 1.92 percent or 36.08 points at 1,845.72.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with falls following drops in US shares, while a wait-and-see attitude may grow ahead of the US jobs data," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Investors remained concerned about the worsening toll of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and high oil prices, analysts said.

Late Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan plans to help residents and businesses facing difficulty due to a surge in oil prices fuelled by the Ukraine crisis with $3 billion in relief funds.

He also said virus measures imposed in parts of Japan, which mainly request venues to curb evening opening hours, would be extended for two weeks from Sunday in several areas including Tokyo.

Among major shares in Tokyo, banks were among losers, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial trading down 0.97 percent at 702.4 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial down 2.08 percent at 4,053 yen.

Electronics and high techs were lower after the US tech-rich Nasdaq index ended down 1.6 percent.

Panasonic was down 2.70 percent at 1,117.5 yen, Sony Group dropped 3.83 percent to 11,305 yen and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest sank 3.12 percent to 8,690 yen.

The dollar fetched 115.28 yen in early Asian trade, against 115.45 yen in New York late Thursday.

Tokyo stocks

