Law ministry opposes ‘high courts bill’

Recorder Report 04 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice opposed The High Courts (Establishment) (Amendm-ent) Bill, 2020 (Article 4).

The 67th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, here on Thursday.

The committee considered the bill, The High Courts (Establishment) (Amend-ment) Bill, 2020 (Article 4); moved by Mohsin Dawar.

During detailed deliberations, the Ministry of Law and Justice opposed the bill on the ground that, first to amend High Court’s Establishment Order through Act of Parliament is not possible. Second, summary for enhancement of numbers of judges has been already initiated and forwarded by the ministry. At request of the mover, the Committee deferred the bill till the next meeting.

The committee considered the bill, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-168), moved by Ali Gohar Khan, MNA”. After detailed deliberations, the mover has requested to defer the same for further consultation with his party. Keeping in view the said request, the Committee deferred the same till the next meeting.

The committee did not consider the bills, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 175-A, 177 and 182) moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhel, MNA; and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-24-A), moved by Khurram Dastgir Khan, MNA; and deferred the same due to non-availability of the mover.

Members/MNAs/movers Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana, Junaid Akbar, Shunila Ruth, Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Aliya Kamran, Ali Gohar Khan, Mohsin Dawar, secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, along with staff attended the meeting.

