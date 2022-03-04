The Cold War 2.0.

A major city of Ukraine has fallen to the advancing Russian troops as the Russia-Ukraine war enters its second week. Hours before this Russian “victory’, the United Nations General Assembly condemned the Russian Federation for invading its neighbouring country Ukraine. It has demanded Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine immediately.

Only five countries, including North Korea and Syria, have supported Russia. It is however interesting to note that India and Pakistan, two nuclear arch rivals, appear to be pursuing an identical policy in relation to the Russia-Ukraine conflict but of course for some different reasons. Both the countries, in addition to many others, including China and Iran, have, abstained from the vote on a resolution on this matter in the UNGA. Be that as it may, the situation has heralded the formal outbreak of Cold War 2.0, if not the start of WWIII.

Tehsin Javed (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022