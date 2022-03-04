Ufone 4G emerges as Pakistan’s No 1 voice, data network: PTA report

ISLAMABAD: Ufone 4G has emerged as Pakistan’s No. 1 Voice and Data network in Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA), ‘Mobile Networks Benchmark Report for 2022’. PTA used Network Performance Score (NPS) methodology to ascertain service quality across the country. The integrated innovative methodology, standardized by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) allows regulators to assess network performances through automated tests of simulated Voice, Data and SMS usage behaviours of end users.

The report reaffirms the company’s strong focus on delivering the highest quality connectivity to its customers to enhance their user experience. Ufone 4G topped the nationwide benchmarking campaign, where the company’s Voice and Data services scored the highest aggregate total of 634 out of 800.

The study was held across all federal and provincial capitals including four towns, along with four major motorways & highways to ascertain the quality of mobile networks. PTA survey teams made more than 15 thousand Voice calls and conducted 45 thousand Data tests across an area of approximately 4,522 kilometres in length at these locations.

Ufone 4G achieved highest scores for its Voice and Data services, with a significantly higher margin against the industry benchmarks and other Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in Pakistan. The Pakistani telecom company demonstrated the best call setup performance and the strongest data network across all cities and towns surveyed by the regulator.

