ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

First Test of Benaud- Qadir championship series begins today

Muhammad Saleem 04 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: After 24 years, Pakistan and Australia are set to resume Test battle in the first Test of the three-match ‘Benaud-Qadir ICC World Test Championship’ series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from Friday (today).

Both sides have spent the last two days preparing for the Test at the venue in three-hour long, training, fielding and nets session of great intensity and quality. Both sides are full of world-class players and proven Test performers that have made their names across formats around the world. For Pakistan Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan are going to shoulder batting responsibilities while Australia possesses batters like Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.

The two sides have kept a close eye on the Rawalpindi pitch which has a tradition of being a sporting one, the last Test played at the venue was Pakistan’s 95-run triumph against South Africa almost a year ago. Since the return of Test cricket in Pakistan in December 2019, this will be the fourth Test at the venue. The 2020 Pakistan-Sri Lanka match ended in a draw.

Both the skippers Babar Azam and Pat Cummins are eagerly looking forward to the historic series as they feel the two sides are set to produce quality cricket that will provide rich entertainment to Test cricket fans around the world especially the home crowd that has been starved of quality Test cricket for a long time.

Babar Azam said, “It is a huge honour to play this series since the trophy has been named after legends of the game Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir. As a team we are very excited that Australia is touring after 24 years, we want to make this a memorable series and the entire squad remains focused and determined to deliver the goods.”

Pat Cummins said, “This is a very special occasion as we have a long history of playing against Pakistan back home and never over here, a whole generation of Australian cricketers haven’t had the chance of being over here and play so as a group we feel very privileged and lucky to be here, we have been incredibly looked after and it is beautiful here, we can’t wait for the series to start.”

Moreover, Babar Azam said that Australia touring Pakistan after 24 years is a moment for Pakistan team and the contest promises ultimate quality and toughness. Babar said that Pakistan team will take benefit of the home conditions while vying for the best result in the series. “We will make the final decision about the team after reaching the field,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ICC World Test Championship Australia tour of Pakistan Benaud Qadir championship

Comments

Comments are closed.

First Test of Benaud- Qadir championship series begins today

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Ukraine, Russia make progress on evacuation corridors

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

PM meets Elahi

Read more stories