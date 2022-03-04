ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 130,000 T corn from US, Argentina

Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

HAMBURG: Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group bought about 130,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, expected to be sourced from the United States and Argentina, in an international tender that closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved one 65,000 tonne consignment from each country, they said.

“It looks like some Asian importers have decided to get in some supplies after the supply disruption in the Black Sea (region),” one trader said.

Chicago wheat futures rose by their daily limit to a 14-year high on Wednesday as the conflict in Ukraine raised major concerns about grain supplies and corn touched it highest price since December 2012.

All the corn in the tender was said to have been sold by trading house CJ International.

The first consignment is expected to be sourced from the United States and was purchased at an estimated premium of 422 US cents per bushel c&f over the Chicago September 2022 corn contract, traders said.

Shipment of the consignment was sought for May 1-20 if the corn is sourced from the US Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said. If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between May 16 and June 4.

The second consignment, expected to be sourced from Argentina, was purchased at an estimated premium of 347.60 US cents per bushel c&f over the Chicago September contract, they said.

Shipment of the second consignment was sought for June 1-20 if the corn is sourced from the US Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said. If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between June 16 and July 5.

corn price corn crop corn rates Taiwan’s MFIG

Comments

Comments are closed.

Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 130,000 T corn from US, Argentina

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Ukraine, Russia make progress on evacuation corridors

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

PM meets Elahi

Read more stories