KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.824 billion and the number of lots traded 17,206.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 5.891 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.437billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.334 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.150 billion), DJ (PKR 1.297 billion), Silver (PKR 855.430 million), Platinum (PKR 435.249 million), SP 500 (PKR 253.015 million), Natural Gas (PKR 101.370 million) and Copper (PKR 69.356 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 8.545 million were traded.

