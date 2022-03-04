ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 04 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (March 03, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 02-03-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        20,000        180        20,180        20,180          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           21,434        193        21,627        21,627          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate cotton price

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cotton Spot Rates

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Ukraine, Russia make progress on evacuation corridors

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

PM meets Elahi

Read more stories