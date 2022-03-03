ANL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
AVN 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.24%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
FNEL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.16%)
GGGL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
GGL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.9%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.58%)
PACE 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.31%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
TPLP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.5%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.47%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,499 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,641 Decreased By -94.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 44,366 Decreased By -148.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,330 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022
Germany to deliver more anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

FRANKFURT: Germany will increase its weapons deliveries to Ukraine following the Russian invasion by sending an ...
AFP 03 Mar, 2022

FRANKFURT: Germany will increase its weapons deliveries to Ukraine following the Russian invasion by sending an 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to the conflict zone, a government source told AFP on Thursday.

The government "approved further support for Ukraine", involving the delivery of STRELA-type anti-aircraft missiles of Soviet manufacture, which were previously used by the army of communist East Germany, the source said.

Germany's first arms consignment of 1,000 anti-tank and another 500 anti-aircraft missiles has already been despatched to the front, the government said on Wednesday.

The move came after Germany reversed its long-standing policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, a position which has its roots in the country's Nazi-era war guilt.

On Saturday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz recognised that the Russian invasion represented a "turning point in history" that compelled Germany to rethink its priorities.

At the same time, Germany pledged to invest 100 billion euros ($111 billion) in the build-up of its own armed forces in the face of the Russian threat.

The government on Saturday also approved the delivery of German-made arms to Ukraine from third countries, including 400 anti-tank rocket launchers sent by the Netherlands.

Before the escalation of the conflict, Germany had only pledged to contribute helmets and offered to help build a field hospital in Ukraine.

