ANL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
AVN 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.24%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
GGL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.31%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
TPLP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.5%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,499 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,637 Decreased By -99.3 (-0.59%)
KSE100 44,387 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,334 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK sanctions insurance services for Russian aviation companies

AFP 03 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Britain on Thursday announced new sanctions preventing Russian companies in the aviation and space industry from accessing British insurance and reinsurance services following the invasion of Ukraine.

"Russian companies in the aviation or space industry will be prevented from making use of UK-based insurance or reinsurance services directly or indirectly... in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia," the treasury office said in a statement.

London is one of the world's leading insurance markets, and in cutting off access to Russian companies, "the UK is demonstrating its commitment to apply severe economic sanctions," the statement said.

"Coupled with similar actions by the EU, this move further isolates Russia's economy from the international financial system."

Since Russia President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine last week, Western governments have ramped up sanctions against Russian businesses, banks and billionaires.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for not going further in imposing assets freezes on London-based Russian billionaires.

UK officials stressed that "legally robust" mechanisms needed to be put in place first, but promised "more announcements in the days and week to come".

Boris Johnson EU Russia Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

UK sanctions insurance services for Russian aviation companies

‘Pro-economy’ ordinance promulgated

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

'Looks a good wicket': Cummins upbeat for historic Pakistan Test

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Read more stories