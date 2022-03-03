ANL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
AVN 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.24%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CNERGY 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
GGL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.01%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.31%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
TPLP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.5%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.06%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,498 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,632 Decreased By -104 (-0.62%)
KSE100 44,384 Decreased By -130.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,332 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Australian bowling coach Ahmed tests positive for COVID in Pakistan

Australian spin bowling coach Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australia's first test against...
Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

Australian spin bowling coach Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australia's first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Ahmed, who will work as a consultant during Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, returned a positive test upon his arrival at the team hotel on Monday following his involvement in the Pakistan Super League.

The 40-year-old will remain in isolation for at least five days and will only be released after providing two negative tests.

Ahmed has had no direct contact with the Australian squad, who have all tested negative since arriving in Pakistan for the three-test series.

Pakistan Super League Fawad Ahmed Australian spin bowling coach

