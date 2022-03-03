Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

Pakistan has emphasised that the current situation in Ukraine should be solved in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN Charter.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell.

During their phone call, views were exchanged on the current situation in Ukraine and the Emergency Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The Foreign Minister recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine, and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict," FO stated.

"Underscoring the adverse effects of conflict on developing countries, the Prime Minister has been stressing the importance of diplomatic solution."

The statement added that Qureshi apprised the EU's high representative of Pakistan’s principled position, which is anchored in the "promotion of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy".

"He underscored that Pakistan has consistently stressed the need for de- escalation, renewed negotiations, sustained dialogue, and continuous diplomacy."

He also emphasised the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN Charter, added FO.

The phone call between the two leaders comes after Pakistan abstained from voting against a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow's invasion by a vast majority of the world's nations.

While abstaining from the vote, Pakistan underscored the need for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, hoping that talks initiated between the two countries in Belarus would bring about an end to hostilities.

“Pakistan remains deeply concerned at the recent turn of events. This reflects a failure of diplomacy,” Ambassador Munir Akram said.

In his remarks at the special session – the eleventh called since the founding of the United Nations – Ambassador Akram said Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and had hoped that diplomacy could avert military conflict.

Meanwhile, during the phone call with Qureshi, Borell also shared his perspective on the Russian-Ukraine situation and highlighted its impact on international peace and security as well as global economy. The statement said that the EU's high representative acknowledged the importance of continued efforts for finding a diplomatic solution.

Both leaders have agreed to remain engaged.