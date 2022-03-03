PSDP Senate body approves all budgetary proposals

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Defence, on Wednesday, approved all the budgetary proposals worth Rs36 billion relating to the Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2022-23.

The committee was presided by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed in which the committee was briefed about 23 PSDP projects amounting to Rs35,903.220 million; however, proposed demand was Rs10,859.225 million.

The Defence Committee was given a detailed briefing on the PSDP for 2022-23 with specific reference to projects and allocations in different departments of the Ministry of Defence, including education, medical, national security, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Survey of Pakistan, and other related departments. The members reviewed the projects individually and after detailed briefing, endorsed the proposals of the Ministry of Defence.

The Senate Defence Committee also received a comprehensive briefing on the border fencing issue with Afghanistan as well as military situation with India, both on the Line of Control (LOC) and international border.

