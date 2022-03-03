ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
Punjab CM announces Rs2.5bn for 28 nursing colleges

Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to give Rs 2.5 billion to 28 nursing colleges along with a special quota for candidates of backward areas in the nursing institutions.

He was addressing the maiden nursing convention 2022 on Wednesday. He also announced that March 2 would be observed as nursing day in Punjab every year and added that 44 nursing schools have been upgraded to nursing colleges, which are now offering BS nursing degree programme.

While paying rich tributes to the service rendered by the nursing community, he said that steps were being taken for the welfare of the nursing community. “The nursing students’ monthly stipend has been increased from Rs 20,171 to Rs 31,470 while the posts of nursing instructors, deputy nursing superintendents and clinical instructors have been elevated from grade-17 to 18,” he added.

“The public health nursing schools of Lahore and Chakwal were being upgraded with respect to the BS midwifery programme. More than 10,000 nursing staff was recruited and promoted in three and a half years. Meanwhile, 48,000 doctors and paramedics have also been recruited while the process was in progress to complete recruitments against 130,000 posts.

The male nursing college has been established in Shahdara Teaching Hospital Lahore along with the introduction of online admissions in the nursing programme. The government has also completed affiliation of 16 nursing colleges with concerned medical universities,” he stated.

The CM appreciated doctors and nurses for rendering invaluable services during the Corona pandemic.

Sardar Usman Buzdar nursing colleges nursing staff

