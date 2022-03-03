ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
Pakistan

Sindh Governor signs Students Union Restoration Bill 2019 into law

APP 03 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has signed the Students Union Restoration Bill 2019, received from the provincial law department.

The students union are entrusted with the responsibility to work for social and academic welfare of the students and to ensure protection of rights and interests of all students, said a news release on Wednesday.

Besides promoting and strengthening relations between students and educational institutions, student union will also facilitate organisation of cultural, intellectual and other extra-curricular activities to make them responsible citizens.

With the restoration of students union, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail hoped that students would play a positive role to assist the educational institutions in maintaining discipline and ensure the respect of teachers and staff of the educational institutions.

Imran Ismail Governor Sindh educational institutions Students Union Restoration Bill 2019

