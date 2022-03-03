Sindh Governor signs Students Union Restoration Bill 2019 into law

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has signed the Students Union Restoration Bill 2019, received from the provincial law department.

The students union are entrusted with the responsibility to work for social and academic welfare of the students and to ensure protection of rights and interests of all students, said a news release on Wednesday.

Besides promoting and strengthening relations between students and educational institutions, student union will also facilitate organisation of cultural, intellectual and other extra-curricular activities to make them responsible citizens.

With the restoration of students union, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail hoped that students would play a positive role to assist the educational institutions in maintaining discipline and ensure the respect of teachers and staff of the educational institutions.