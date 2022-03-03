ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Street crimes in Karachi: JI to hold protest demos outside 40 police stations

Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Wednesday announced to hold protest demonstrations outside 40 police stations in the city against rising street crimes and deteriorating law and order situation in the megalopolis. JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman told a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq to protest against the soaring street crimes and disorder in the city.

“A large number of innocent young men have lost their precious lives during street crimes in Karachi during the month of February alone,” he said. He also announced to extend the door-to-door campaign in order to galvanize support for the Karachi Rights Movement.

He said that thousands of mobile phones snatching cases are reported in Karachi every month apart from other violent crimes. He announced to establish a legal aid cell at Idara Noor-e-Haq under the Public Aid Committee of the JI to support victims of street and other crimes.

In the next phase of the campaign, protest demonstrations will be held outside offices of the SSPs, the DIGs, the IGP, Sindh among other police high-ups. “I agree that some positive elements are also part of the Sindh police but overall the institution has become corrupted,” he said.

Engr Naeemur Rehman demanded of the PPP government in Sindh to fulfill their prime responsibility of maintaining law and order before exercising their democratic rights against the federal government. He urged that legislation on the local government law should be made in the next session of the Sindh Assembly to place education and health departments under the local bodies’ setup.

Talking about the formula under which census to be held, he said: “Under the prevailing formula a large number of people living in Karachi, contributing for Karachi and using the local infrastructure for decades will not be counted in Karachi”.

Over the last one and a half weeks, the JI workers across Karachi have approached half a million houses in connection with its rights drive that will continue till March 19 and a big caravan will be taken out on March 19.

He said that the K-Electric has raised its tariff by Rs3 under the head of fuel adjustment charges on the same day when the prime minister announced to reduces the electricity rates. He criticised the PTI government for cutting the K4 project from 650 mgd to 260 mgd and warned that further reduction of the scheme will be resisted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

street crimes PPP government Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman health departments

