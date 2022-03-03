German CG, wife celebrate ‘Baloch Culture Day’

KARACHI: On the occasion of Baloch Culture Day, celebrating Pakistan’s incredible diversity the German Consul General Holger Ziegeler and his wife wore Balochi clothes in German colours.

In the modern world, cultural exchange and dialogue are essential components of international relations. Cultural exchange is an important part of life in Germany. It is a wonderful way to engage people in a positive manner.

To appreciate diversity of the cultures, the elements of culture for example food, music, dance, art and clothing have to be experienced by the individuals in order to feel the wisdom and exquisiteness of other cultures.

