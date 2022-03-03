ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end higher as Ukraine crisis boosts commodity prices

Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

SYDNEY: Australian shares closed higher after a volatile session of trading on Wednesday, with mining and energy stocks leading the gains as the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis boosted commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% higher at 7,116.7, extending gains to fourth session, also helped by data showing the Australian economy jumped 3.4% in the fourth quarter from the third, when it slid 1.9%. That topped market forecasts of 3.0% growth.

“Commodities are broadly favoured in this environment as the impacts from the conflict are piling on top of already inflationary pressures broadly and within the commodity space,” strategists at RBC said in a note.

“There remains the potential for lingering impacts if fears about hits to global growth are realised.”

Energy stocks soared 4.9%, hitting their highest in nearly two years and leading the gains on the benchmark after oil prices surged to seven-year highs as supply disruption fears mounted following hefty sanctions on Russian banks.

Sector majors Woodside Petroleum and Stantos both jumped more than 6%. Miners advanced 3.4% after steel futures in China, the world’s biggest producer of the material, climbed to the highest in more than two weeks on hopes that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will boost demand for Chinese steel overseas.

Iron ore behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 3.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Gold stocks gained 1.9%, with Evolution Mining up 3.2%, while Newcrest Mining rose 1.1%. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.9% lower at 12,088.75.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index S&P/NZX 50 index Australian stocks RBC Ukraine crisis Russia Ukraine conflict aussie commodity prices

Comments

Comments are closed.

Australian shares end higher as Ukraine crisis boosts commodity prices

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Ogra hikes gas prices

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Rind quits as SAPM

China, India and Pakistan abstain: UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Read more stories