ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai gains over 2pc; Saudi Aramco hits record high

Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Major Gulf bourses jumped on Wednesday with Dubai’s main index posting its best day in over three months as oil prices rocketed past $110 a barrel on worries over the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

Oil prices surged to $113.02 and global stocks came under renewed pressure. OPEC+ oil producers meeting on Wednesday did not plan to accelerate output rises, according to a draft deal seen by Reuters, as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates recommit to a deal with Russia even as crude prices shoot higher.

Dubai’s main index surged 2.1% to mark its best day since Nov. 15. Dubai Islamic Bank rose 4.7% after shareholders approved its annual cash dividend. “The Dubai stock market continues to rise as investors take into account the gradual improvements in the sanitary conditions and the strong fundamentals,” said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

Higher oil prices also helped sentiment in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, AlAyyaf added. In Abu Dhabi, the index climbed 1.7% in its fourth straight day of gains. Shares of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company gained 3.3% after its board proposed a special cash dividend.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended flat with gains in energy stocks offset by losses in financials. Oil giant Saudi Aramco jumped nearly 4% to hit a record high of 43.05 riyals. The Qatari index gained 1.2%, boosted by industrials and real estate stocks. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.8%.

Oil prices Saudi Aramco Saudi shares Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Dubai’s main index

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dubai gains over 2pc; Saudi Aramco hits record high

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Ogra hikes gas prices

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Rind quits as SAPM

China, India and Pakistan abstain: UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Read more stories