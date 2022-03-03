Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
03 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).
==================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================================
MRA Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 3,000 37.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 37.20
Alfalah Sec. B.O.Punjab 1,300,000 7.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 7.50
Topline Sec. Bank AL-Habib 100,000 61.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 61.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer 11,927,500 37.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,927,500 37.96
Arif Habib Ltd. Feroze 1888 Mills 100,000 70.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 70.00
Alfalah Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 18.90
Adam Sec. 21,000 18.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,000 18.19
AKD Sec. Hum Network Limited 5,900,000 6.80
Fortune Sec. 200,000 6.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,100,000 6.80
Backers & Partners Kohinoor Spinning 6,000,000 3.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 3.50
Memon Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 1,235,000 15.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,235,000 15.70
MRA Sec. Lucky Cement 200 640.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 640.00
AKD Sec. Nishat Mills 20,000 81.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 81.50
JSK Securities Saif Power Ltd. 270,000 19.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 270,000 19.88
Surmawala Sec. Shell Pak. 100 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 120.00
Cedar Capital TPL Properties Ltd 7,000,000 30.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000,000 30.80
Alfalah Sec. Treet Corporation 129,000 34.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 129,000 34.50
Friendly Sec. Unity Foods Limited 7,000 27.83
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 27.83
==================================================================================================
Total Turnover 34,217,800
==================================================================================================
