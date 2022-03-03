ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).

==================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================================
Member                            Company                                  Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                      of Shares
==================================================================================================
MRA Sec.                          Amreli Steels Ltd.                          3,000          37.20
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    3,000          37.20
Alfalah Sec.                      B.O.Punjab                              1,300,000           7.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,300,000           7.50
Topline Sec.                      Bank AL-Habib                             100,000          61.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  100,000          61.00
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Fatima Fertilizer                      11,927,500          37.96
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               11,927,500          37.96
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Feroze 1888 Mills                         100,000          70.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  100,000          70.00
Alfalah Sec.                      Ghani Global Holding                        5,000          18.90
Adam Sec.                                                                    21,000          18.02
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   26,000          18.19
AKD Sec.                          Hum Network Limited                     5,900,000           6.80
Fortune Sec.                                                                200,000           6.90
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                6,100,000           6.80
Backers & Partners                Kohinoor Spinning                       6,000,000           3.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                6,000,000           3.50
Memon Sec.                        Lotte Chemical Ltd                      1,235,000          15.70
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,235,000          15.70
MRA Sec.                          Lucky Cement                                  200         640.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      200         640.00
AKD Sec.                          Nishat Mills                               20,000          81.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   20,000          81.50
JSK Securities                    Saif Power Ltd.                           270,000          19.88
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  270,000          19.88
Surmawala Sec.                    Shell Pak.                                    100         120.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      100         120.00
Cedar Capital                     TPL Properties Ltd                      7,000,000          30.80
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                7,000,000          30.80
Alfalah Sec.                      Treet Corporation                         129,000          34.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  129,000          34.50
Friendly Sec.                     Unity Foods Limited                         7,000          27.83
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    7,000          27.83
==================================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                         34,217,800
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Bank Al Habib Amreli Steels Ltd B.O.Punjab Arif Habib Ltd Cross Transactions between Client to Client Fatima Fertilizer

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Ogra hikes gas prices

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Rind quits as SAPM

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Oil, gas rocket to record levels

Read more stories