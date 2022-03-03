KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).

================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================================== MRA Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 3,000 37.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 37.20 Alfalah Sec. B.O.Punjab 1,300,000 7.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 7.50 Topline Sec. Bank AL-Habib 100,000 61.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 61.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer 11,927,500 37.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,927,500 37.96 Arif Habib Ltd. Feroze 1888 Mills 100,000 70.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 70.00 Alfalah Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 18.90 Adam Sec. 21,000 18.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,000 18.19 AKD Sec. Hum Network Limited 5,900,000 6.80 Fortune Sec. 200,000 6.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,100,000 6.80 Backers & Partners Kohinoor Spinning 6,000,000 3.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 3.50 Memon Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 1,235,000 15.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,235,000 15.70 MRA Sec. Lucky Cement 200 640.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 640.00 AKD Sec. Nishat Mills 20,000 81.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 81.50 JSK Securities Saif Power Ltd. 270,000 19.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 270,000 19.88 Surmawala Sec. Shell Pak. 100 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 120.00 Cedar Capital TPL Properties Ltd 7,000,000 30.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000,000 30.80 Alfalah Sec. Treet Corporation 129,000 34.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 129,000 34.50 Friendly Sec. Unity Foods Limited 7,000 27.83 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 27.83 ================================================================================================== Total Turnover 34,217,800 ==================================================================================================

