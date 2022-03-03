ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 2, 2022)....
03 Mar, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.07700   0.07657   0.08675   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.23457   0.17586   0.24143   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       0.51086   0.48786   0.52300   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       0.76386   0.78143   0.84043   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        1.17671   1.28857   1.39229   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

