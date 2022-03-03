Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
03 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07700 0.07657 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.23457 0.17586 0.24143 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.51086 0.48786 0.52300 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.76386 0.78143 0.84043 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.17671 1.28857 1.39229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
