APAC Managing Director talks about Binomo platform

The financial market around the globe has encountered high volatility in the past two years. Nevertheless, 2022 is expected to pave the path of opportunities for many existing as well as potential investors due to the implementation of evolved platforms. These platforms provide great prospects to trade and get additional income. Moreover, they could diversify their financial portfolio and expand additional income streams. All you need to have is good know-how about the asset dynamics and forecast the pattern correctly.

Further in the article, David Clark, APAC Managing Director of Binomo, talks more about the Binomo platform in terms of how it stands out from others, its security aspects, bonus and other rewards that are extended to traders.

The black and yellow Binomo logo is known to many traders in Pakistan. What makes the platform stand out from others? Why do many people choose it?

David: Binomo is a global FTT platform whose yellow and black logo is known in Pakistan and other countries (more than 130). It enables clients to invest and trade assets such as commodities, currency pairs, OTC and others. Binomo is a place of attraction for both beginners and experienced traders who form the Binomist community.

● An intuitive interface that, despite its simplicity, is very modern and high-tech.

● Low trading entry threshold thanks to a 10$ minimum deposit.

● Unlimited demo account where you can learn how to trade on real charts without risking your investment.

● A helpful and extensive Help Center (like FAQ) that explains in an accessible way how Binomo works.

● Free educational materials: section with step-by-step strategies, economic calendar, video tutorials.

● Exciting tournaments for all traders, not just VIPs like on other platforms.

● No fees for trading, deposits and withdrawals. At the same time, Binomo cooperates with Pakistan's few of the most reliable and popular payment systems.

● A handy Binomo app can be downloaded on Android or Apple via Google Play or the App Store, respectively. Android users can also download the APK file from www.binomo.com in case of problems installing the app from the store.

How is Binomo unique and stands out amongst similar platforms?

David: There is an automatic verification service that reduces the time for verifying the identity of the account holder to 10 minutes instead of several days. FTT mechanics, allows you to trade with a short expiration time.

Ascertaining about security: By whom is Binomo regulated? Does it have certificates or licenses?

David: The phrases “Binomo is a scam or illegal” have no basis. The company is officially registered and subject to the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has a head office and mailing address. The International Financial Commission has regulated Binomo since 2018. The platform has the highest status “A”, confirming the transparency of relations with traders. IFC is also an independent party in a dispute between Binomo and a client, should such a situation arise.

The platform's reliability is also guaranteed with an audit by Verify My Trade, while Binomo voluntarily passes it. This independent body checks 5,000 trades made on the platform every month, confirming their quality with a special certificate.

And we maintain high business standards by protecting our clients' funds. The company is helped by an automatic verification service that allows us to identify customers and their payments data and protect them from fraudsters. Also, the verification on the Binomo is very quick with no other player offering such quick verification.

You mentioned that Binomo is an FTT platform. What exactly does this abbreviation mean?

David: FTT stands for Fixed Time Trade which is the unique trading mechanics of Binomo. The principle of its work is straightforward:

● you choose an asset for trading, indicate the amount and the end time of the trade;

● analyze the market and forecast whether the price of an asset will rise or fall. If the forecast is correct, you will receive additional income. If not, your investment will not return.

How does FTT mechanics differ from traditional equity trading?

David: The expiration time is the key difference between classic trading and FTT mechanics. There is no expiration time limit in the first case - you can hold a position (trade) for months without even getting extra income.

FTT trading has a limited expiration time; in our case, from 1 to 60 minutes. When you open a trade on Binomo, you focus on the entry point and exit time; in traditional trading, you think more about the exit price. And FTT can provide you with additional income just by making the correct forecast in just a minute.

Is Binomo an investment platform for beginners?

David: On the Binomo platform, special attention is paid to beginners. You can learn how to trade thanks to valid (and free!) educational materials: pop-up tips, video tutorials, step-by-step strategies, an economic calendar, a demo account, and tournaments. These tools will teach you how to analyze the market and help you to forecast the market to trade efficiently. It is worth mentioning the Help Center (or FAQ section, as it suits you), which contains answers on how to use Binomo effectively.

What offers does Binomo have for experienced traders?

David: For experienced traders, the platform offers the following benefits:

● Over 70 trading assets: currency pairs, commodities, gold, OTC, etc.

● Plenty of chart analysis tools: indicators, charting tools, and more.

● Special paid tournaments with a high prize pool.

There is the VIP account, which is suitable for those who know how to turn the market situation in their favor. A VIP account is a whole bunch of features: a personal manager, a bonus of up to 200% on a deposit, risk-free trades, insurance, quick withdrawal of funds, and more. For VIP traders who want to further increase their opportunities for additional income, the Prestige Club is provided. Further additional exceptional benefits are:

● up to 300% deposit bonuses;

● premium tournaments with an entry fee of $200 or more are available for free;

● inside information about Privilege Hours with the profitability of up to 90% with the correct forecast.

● cashback plus - 5% of your monthly losses are returned in addition to the regular cashback;

● e-mail inquiries are processed first and will be answered within one day.

● insurance plus - VIP traders can receive 5% of the deposit in risk-free trades immediately after activating insurance (in addition to regular insurance). It is a special package available to VIP traders after a deposit of $3,000 or more per month.

But also there are bonuses for other traders too.

It turns out that being a VIP trader on Binomo is effective. Is the name “Binomists” now often seen on the net, associated with VIP traders? Is it the same?

David: Not exactly, although there are many VIP traders among the Binomists. Anyone can join the community and become a Binomist: your relative, neighbor or friend. These are purposeful traders who strive to achieve their trading goals by constantly improving and not relying on anything but analysis. Binomists use all the tools offered by the platform for this: a demo account, a strategies section, an economic calendar, tournaments, etc. They understand that this path will help them achieve high results in trading.

Since the VIP account provides the most significant trading benefits and Binomists understand its value, they tend to switch to it as soon as possible. It is not surprising that the concepts of a VIP trader and Binomist are often confused.

What should be considered before trading on Binomo? What tip can you pass on to someone starting now?

David: There are several rules on how to effectively use Binomo for trading:

● Focus on practice and learn strategies. We strongly recommend trying them out on a demo account and understanding how these methods work.

● Be aware of money management rules and financial risks before investing in a trade. After a while, you will be able to improve your skills and reduce trading risks.

● Your assistants are charting tools, technical analysis, price action methods without remote fundamental analysis. Thus, you can learn how to trade effectively through such tools.

As for trading tips, there are a few of them. First, trade at your own pace - no one is rushing you. Secondly, it is better to spend time studying strategies and practice on a demo account to reduce the risk of losing funds in case of an incorrect forecast. Thirdly, invest and trade only when you are confident in your abilities. Despite the prosaic nature of these tips, they really work.

Is there support for traders if they have questions about the work of the platform or any problems with withdrawing funds? Tell us how you help traders.

David: Support is one of the keys (and largest) departments in Binomo because the company respects its customers and cares about their comfort. Hundreds of multilingual support warriors are available around the clock to answer any questions about the platform in English and Urdu. The answer to your question can be obtained through the Help Center or from the Cody bot. For example, “How to withdraw money from Binomo?”. If it isn't found, you can write to [email protected]

We are constantly improving the quality of service for our clients, checking the speed of support service responses (there is even a competition between teams on Binomo!). We assure you; they will definitely help you. The support team is one of our strengths.

What are the main reasons to choose Binomo?

David: We would highlight three essential points:

You will join the great community of Binomists. We have already said that these are ambitious traders who are not afraid to move forward and share their knowledge. You will learn to set bold aims and move forward towards their achievements. With Binomo, you will expand your knowledge about the market and trading in general: how to analyze data using various tools, when and what strategy to apply, how to use indicators, and much more. Such knowledge is invaluable! Trading on Binomo can be the way to achieve your dream. With the correct forecast and strategy, you can get additional income. Wanted a smartphone or video game console? Well, it's achievable. But do not forget about the risks, improve your skills and trade wisely!

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners