ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.36%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2%)
TELE 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.52%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.64%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.55%)
TRG 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.99%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,504 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.02%)
BR30 16,669 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 44,445 Decreased By -359 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,325 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.8%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
European stocks slide for third day as oil prices soar

European stock markets fell on Wednesday as rising commodity prices stoked inflation worries at a time when ...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

European stock markets fell on Wednesday as rising commodity prices stoked inflation worries at a time when crippling sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have dented risk appetite.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index had dropped 0.5% by 0811 GMT, entering its third straight session of losses.

Europe's oil & gas index jumped 1.6% due to a near 7% surge in crude prices, with Brent crude soaring past $110 per barrel for the first time since 2014.

Miners gained 1.5% as prices of metals including nickel and aluminium rose, supported by increasing fears of supply disruptions.

Automakers took the biggest hit, falling 3.3%.

Euro zone banks dropped 2.2%, hitting 10-month lows on receding bets of interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

Among individual stocks, Ericsson slumped 11.5% after the Swedish telecom gear maker said it had been informed that disclosures it made to the US Department of Justice about an internal investigation into conduct in Iraq were insufficient.

