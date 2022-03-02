ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 100.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.39%)
BOP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
FNEL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
GGGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
GGL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.08%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
TELE 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.54%)
TPL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.23%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.64%)
TREET 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.31%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (3.92%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.4%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.55%)
YOUW 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,512 Decreased By -39.2 (-0.86%)
BR30 16,761 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.19%)
KSE100 44,468 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,335 Decreased By -129.5 (-0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rohit takes reins as India set for new era in Kohli's 100th Test

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma begins a new era as India's Test captain on Friday when the two-match series against Sri...
AFP 02 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma begins a new era as India's Test captain on Friday when the two-match series against Sri Lanka begins, as predecessor Virat Kohli makes a landmark 100th appearance.

Rohit is now in charge across all formats, succeeding Kohli who drove India up the world rankings but failed to lift any international silverware.

Rohit, 34, reasserted his white-ball leadership credentials with a 3-0 Twenty20 sweep of Sri Lanka on Sunday that gave India a record-equalling 12th straight win.

Batsman Shreyas Iyer lauded the new captain for his hands-on approach with players ahead of the match in Mohali.

"He is amazing. He thinks from a player's point of view," Iyer told the Times of India newspaper.

"He has got that mindset, where he connects to every individual and knows what he needs from support staff and coaches. I really respect him a lot."

'King Kohli'

The spotlight though will be on "King Kohli" who shocked fans when he quit as Test skipper following his 99th Test at the end of India's 2-1 series loss in South Africa in January.

The star batsman, who stepped down as Twenty20 skipper last year and was then sacked as ODI leader, led India to great heights including a stay at the top of the Test rankings for over three years.

But Kohli's inability to win a global trophy for a cricket-obsessed India seemed to be his undoing as leader and Rohit was an obvious successor, having led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles.

At least fans will be allowed to see Kohli's milestone after the Punjab cricket association backtracked to allow crowds of up to 50 percent capacity in Mohali despite Covid-19 fears in the northern city.

India's new vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, one of several possible younger successors to Rohit, said a win over Sri Lanka would be a perfect "gift" for Kohli.

"It's a testimony of his hard work, of his dedication to play 100 Test matches for your country. So it's a great occasion," India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah told reporters.

He added that despite no longer being captain, and being short of runs in recent months, Kohli "will contribute a lot in the future as well".

India favourites

Iyer will be in contention for a place in the Test eleven after his three successive unbeaten half-centuries led India's T20 dominance in the Twenty20 series.

Sri Lanka sit at the top of the ICC Test championship points table with a 2-0 series sweep of West Indies after depending on their spinners in Galle, but the slow bowlers will not find it easy against India's solid batting line-up.

India also possess a potent spin attack and Sri Lanka's batsmen such as captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva will be challenged by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja operating on their home turf.

"Dimuth Karunaratne is one of the best Test openers and he is going to be crucial up the order," Sri Lanka's cricketer-turned-commentator Russel Arnold was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

"In the bowling department, they have Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya and Suranga Lakmal. To win a Test match, you have to keep going for a longer period. I think this batch can do that."

Virat Kohli Twenty20 Rohit Sharma Shreyas Iyer india vs srilanka ICC Test championship

Comments

1000 characters

Rohit takes reins as India set for new era in Kohli's 100th Test

Record tax collection allowed govt to provide relief to public: PM Imran

IMF will question PM’s relief package

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Read more stories