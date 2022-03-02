ANL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.37%)
ASC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
AVN 101.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.83%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
FNEL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
GGL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.36%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.15%)
PACE 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TPL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
TPLP 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.79%)
TREET 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
TRG 78.80 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (5.87%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
WAVES 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.55%)
YOUW 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,511 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.87%)
BR30 16,784 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.05%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By -301.1 (-0.67%)
KSE30 17,354 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Saudi Arabia may raise April crude prices to Asia to all-time highs

SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may sharply hike prices of crude for Asia in April, trade sources said on...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may sharply hike prices of crude for Asia in April, trade sources said on Wednesday, with differentials for most grades hitting all-time highs as global supplies tighten over financing and shipping issues from sanctions on Russia.

The official selling price (OSP) for Saudi's flagship Arab Light crude may rise to a record of $4.50 a barrel, up $1.70, three of five refining sources told Reuters in a survey.

Another two respondents said the OSP could rise by $1.50 and $2.20 a barrel.

The sharp price hikes are tracking strong gains in Middle East benchmark Dubai last month which reached record levels as buyers faced limited options amid tight supplies.

Benchmark grades Dubai, Oman and Murban continued to surge hitting fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, the first day of trading this month. Global oil price Brent jumped more than 4% on Wednesday to its highest since July 2014.

"It's very hard to forecast especially with so much uncertainty ahead," one respondent said.

Light crude grades continued to be underpinned by robust margins for middle distillates although some respondents expect smaller price hikes for heavier grades.

Even then, the OSPs for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude may still hit record levels in April, the survey showed.

Despite record prices, some refiners including India's Bharat Petroleum Corp are seeking extra oil from Middle Eastern producers for April.

Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.

Oman Oil Dubai Saudi's flagship Arab Light crude Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia

